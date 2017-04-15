Trump White House drops policy of identifying visitors

WASHINGTON -- The White House is defending its decision to keep secret the lists of people who visit the building.

That's a change from President Barack Obama's policy of voluntarily releasing the records. Officials at the Trump White House say that making public who visits could interfere with policy development and even risks national security.

Government watchdogs see public disclosure of White House visitors as important for monitoring who may be trying to influence White House policy.

Trump has been widely criticized for a lack of openness in refusing to release his tax returns, breaking with decades of precedent.

The president of the group Judicial Watch, Tom Fitton, says the decision suggests this White House doesn't want to be accountable to the American people.

