Delta to offer passengers nearly $10,000 for seats

Delta Airlines has reportedly decided to offer passengers up to nearly $10,000 if they are asked to give up their seats on an overbooked flight.

In an international memo obtained by the Associated Press, Delta says gate agents can offer up to $2,000 in compensation, which is up from a previous maximum of $800.

Supervisors can offer up to $9,950, up from $1,350.

All this happening after United Airlines came under fire recently when video surfaced showing a passenger getting dragged off a jet.







