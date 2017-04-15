UPDATE: Arrest made in Madison County bridge fire

UPDATE: An arrest has been made after the Cedar Bridge was burned over the weekend.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Monday night, Alexander Hoff, 17, of West Des Moines was arrested and charged with arson.

Additional charges against other people could be coming pending further investigation. Interviews are still being conducted and officials cannot yet confirm if there are any more suspects. However, this possibility is not yet being ruled out.

Officials say this is not related to the 2002 arson.

*************************

UPDATE: One of Madison County’s iconic covered bridges was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning and The Des Moines Register reports Madison County Sheriff Jason Barnes doesn't believe it was an accident.

Barnes says there was no electricity or light source at the bridge and no severe weather or lightning in the area, so the fire will be investigated as arson.

Barnes said there are no security devices surrounding the bridge. He noted the sheriff's office didn't have any suspects on Saturday morning. He says the bridge is a total loss.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office at 515-462-3575.

*************************

According to the Des Moines Register, one of Madison County’s iconic covered bridges was destroyed early Saturday morning by fire.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office received a report of the fire at the Cedar Bridge at about 6 a.m. The bridge was fully engulfed by the time fire crews and law enforcement got to the scene, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The original Cedar Bridge was built in 1883 before it burned in 2002. Investigators quickly determined the fire to be arson, but no arrests were ever made.

It was rebuilt and reopened in 2004.

According to a story that ran in the Register in 2003, it was the Cedar Bridge that graced the cover of Robert Waller's best-selling book "The Bridges of Madison County." It was Cedar Bridge on which people scrawled their names on the inside timbers, or went out of their way to drive through.

Waller died in March.