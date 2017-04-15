Famous Madison County covered bridge destroyed by fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Famous Madison County covered bridge destroyed by fire

Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
According to the Des Moines Register, one of Madison County’s iconic covered bridges was destroyed early Saturday morning by fire.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office received a report of the fire at the Cedar Bridge at about 6 a.m. The bridge was fully engulfed by the time fire crews and law enforcement got to the scene, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

The original Cedar Bridge was built in 1883 before it burned in 2002. Investigators quickly determined the fire to be arson, but no arrests were ever made.

It was rebuilt and reopened in 2004.

According to a story that ran in the Register in 2003, it was the Cedar Bridge that graced the cover of Robert Waller's best-selling book "The Bridges of Madison County." It was Cedar Bridge on which people scrawled their names on the inside timbers, or went out of their way to drive through.

Waller died in March.

