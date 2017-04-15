BREAKING: April the Giraffe appears to be giving birth - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

News Alert

BREAKING: April the Giraffe appears to be giving birth

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lauren Moss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

HARPURSVILLE, New York (WPVI) --It's been "officially April" for two weeks, and yet, April the giraffe is ready to give birth to her much anticipated baby at any moment.

WATCH THE LIVE STREAM: Animal Adventure Park Giraffe Cam

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.