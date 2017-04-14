Fighting Saints top Muskegon 4-3 in overtime

Colin Theisen scored on a one-timer 15 minutes in to overtime as the Dubuque Fighting Saints topped Muskegon 4-3 in overtime of game one of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Muskegon took the early lead, getting a pair of first period goals from Collin Adams. Dallas Gerads countered for the Saints as Dubuque trailed 2-1 after the first period. Austin Rueschhoff scored the equalizer in the second period, while Quinn Preston game Dubuque their first lead in the third period before a late Muskegon goal sent the game to overtime.

The Fighting Saints' win gives them a 1-0 series lead with game 5 set for Saturday night in Dubuque.