Black Hawks rally for 4-3 overtime win in game one

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The Waterloo Black Hawks erased a 3-1 deficit, rallying for 4-3 win over Fargo in game one of the Western Conference semifinals. Bailey Conger scored the game winner on a wrap-around goal approximately five minutes in to the extra session.

Following a Fargo goal in the first period, Nick Swaney countered for Waterloo, scoring on a hard wrist shot to tie the game at 1-1 at the first intermission. 

Fargo scored the lone goal of the second and took a 3-1 lead early in the third on a goal from Mitchell Chaffee at the 5:00 mark. Goals by Mikey Anderson and Kevin Charyszyn in the final 13 minutes of regulation would send the game to overtime, setting up Conger's winner.

Waterloo takes a 1-0 lead in the best of five series with game two set to be played at 7:05 on Saturday night in Waterloo.

