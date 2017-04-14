Wildfire Relief Fundraiser kicks off Saturday

Iowa farmers are one step closer to helping people affected by wildfires in nearby states.

Thousands of acres of farm land in places like Oklahoma and Colorado were scorched by wildfires last month.

Deadly fires wiped out the livelihood of several farmers, leaving behind little hope or resources to rebuild.

That's why people in Grundy Center are holding a fundraiser, and they're hoping the wet weather will attract more people Saturday.

Iowa farmers say they feel blessed by recent rain, and they're hoping to rally support to help others where dry weather and wildfires consumed farm land.

Organizers Allyson Dinsdale and Justin Graves say planning a fundraiser was an easy decision.

"It's really sad what happened. Houses were burned, a lot of cattle died, families lost members of their families," Allyson said.

"The reason we did this was to help out some people. I think if we were in the same situation, they would do it for us," Justin said.

Farmers here in eastern Iowa say they're happy to donate what little resources they can to other farmers in wild-fire affected areas like Oklahoma.

"Being cattle people, we definitely felt for them, and we knew we wanted to do something to help," Allyson said.

"It's a good feeling. It makes us feel good, and it's exciting to do it," Justin said.

"It's a pretty good feeling. It's really cool seeing our community come together the way they have. Everyone has been very supportive. So, at this point we're excited to see how much we can raise to help," Allyson said.

Allyson and Justin said their fundraiser kicks off Saturday in Grundy Center at the Community Center around 5:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25, and they plan to have a dinner, happy hour, and several auctions.

For more information, you can call Allyson at 319-215-5309.

They also have a Facebook group, and you can search them at Wildfire Relief Fundraiser.

They're hoping to raise $10,000 Saturday night, and after the weekend they plan buy fencing supplies and take to places like Oklahoma.