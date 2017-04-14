Clarke women sweep Central Methodist - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Clarke women sweep Central Methodist

The Clarke College women upped their season record to 30-8 Friday with a softball doubleheader sweep over Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri.

Sarah Crews won her 16th game with a 3-hitter in the 3-1 opening game victory. Crews is now 16-2 on the season.

In game two, Clarke scored 3 runs in the first inning, on route to an 11-0 win in the Heart of America Conference battle.

Brie Tauber had 2 RBI, including a triple, double and single, and she scored three times for the Crusaders.

