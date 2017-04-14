Despite recent shootings, overall shots fired numbers are down in CR

There were two shootings in Cedar Rapids on Thursday but police don't think they are connected.

The first happened around 1:30 in the morning on J Street SW, an 18-year-old was shot in the leg.

He is expected to survive.

Another person is recovering after being shot in the arm on 15th Street SE around 6 p.m.

Despite the violence on Thursday police say numbers are actually down almost 50% when compared to this time last year.

Greg Elvidge was in bed at his home across the street when the shots rang out on the southwest side.

"It's getting to be crime city I think. Especially coming from a small town," he told us.

A neighbor down the street from the 15th Street shooting says he worries because he has kids.

"I believe that it takes a village to raise a child so this is something we need to solve together. This is something that the community needs to pull together in," says David Johnson.

We are told several children were outside playing when the shooting happened.

This made for the 17th case of shots fired in Cedar Rapids this year, according to police there were 33 cases last year by the end of March.

Shots fired reports include when someone has been shot, police find shell casings or there is property damage from a bullet.

No arrest have been made in either shooting.



