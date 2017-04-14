VIDEO: Baby jams to Marvin Gaye - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: Baby jams to Marvin Gaye

Posted: Updated:
(KWWL) -

A Texas mother seemed to find the perfect solution to stop her baby from crying.  She turned on a little "Let's Get It On" by Marvin Gaye, and her baby stopped crying.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.