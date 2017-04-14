Waterloo native Petersen named to team USA

USA hockey named former Waterloo Black Hawk goaltender Cal Petersen as one of the first 15 players on Team USA's roster for the IIHF World Championships in France and German. The 22-year old Waterloo native spent this last season at Notre Dame, helping the Irish reach the Frozen Four in his junior season.More >>
Kansas State hired Iowa deputy athletic director Gene Taylor as its new athletic director on Friday, filling an opening left after John Currie left for Tennessee in February. Taylor, 58, was hired at Iowa in 2014 following a 13-year stint as the athletic director at North Dakota State.More >>
