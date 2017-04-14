Waterloo native Petersen named to team USA

USA hockey named former Waterloo Black Hawk goaltender Cal Petersen as one of the first 15 players on Team USA's roster for the IIHF World Championships in France and German.

The 22-year old Waterloo native spent this last season at Notre Dame, helping the Irish reach the Frozen Four in his junior season. He'll join NHL goalies Jimmie Howard (Detroit) and Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg) in net for Team USA. Other roster spots will be names as NHL clubs are eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The IIHF World Championships begin on May 5.

Petersen is coming off a season where he started all 40 games for Notre Dame, turning away 92.6% of the shots he faced. As a Black Hawk for just over two seasons, he set the team record with 51 wins in net. He was chosen by the Buffalo Sabres in the 5th round of the NHL draft in 2014.