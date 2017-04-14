Eastern Iowans celebrate Good Friday, ready for Cardinal Timothy Dolan's visit

This Good Friday area Catholics are commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Many are gathered at St. Donatus Parish in Bellevue. "It's our religion, it's very religious. It's a nice get together," said Robert Westemeyer of Dubuque.

"I been coming since 1982 because I grew up in this area and I just enjoy coming out," said his wife, Madonna.

The end of lent will be made even more special next week with a visit by New York City's Archbishop, Cardinal Timothy Dolan. He was invited to the area by Divine Word College. It's something they've wanted for a while now, extending an invitation to him three years ago.

People here say his visit is big for the Dubuque area. "I think it's great, it's an honor. It's an honor to have him. We need to get the Pope next," said Madonna.

Cardinal Dolan will be a keynote speaker at a fundraising dinner to benefit Divine Word students on Friday, April, 21 at the Grand River Center. For information, visit: http://bit.ly/2ozUcRg

Cardinal Dolan also will be visiting Loras College. The community is welcome to attend a worship service at Christ the King Chapel. That's on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. There's also a 7 p.m. dinner in the Marie Graber Ballroom inside the Loras Alumni Campus Center. For more information, visit: https://alumni.loras.edu/Dolan.