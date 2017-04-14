Eastern Iowa duo to complete marathon in each county

The dream of running a marathon in each of Iowa's 99 counties will soon be reality for Dennis Lee and Daren Schumaker. The duo, both from the Cedar Rapids area, will complete their mission on Saturday in Delaware county.

Their goal has always been to raise awareness of heart health and to raise money for the American Heart Association. They started this journey in 2009, running a marathon almost every weekend.

Lee and Schumaker will start their last run in Masonville and end in Dyersville.

