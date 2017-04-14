Eastern Iowa duo to complete marathon in each county - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Eastern Iowa duo to complete marathon in each county

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
DELAWARE COUNTY (KWWL) -

The dream of running a marathon in each of Iowa's 99 counties will soon be reality for Dennis Lee and Daren Schumaker. The duo, both from the Cedar Rapids area, will complete their mission on Saturday in Delaware county.

Their goal has always been to raise awareness of heart health and to raise money for the American Heart Association. They started this journey in 2009, running a marathon almost every weekend. 

Lee and Schumaker will start their last run in Masonville and end in Dyersville. 

For more information, check out their Facebook page here

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.