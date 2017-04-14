SURVIVING THE STORM: Severe Weather Special

Severe weather season is here and it is time to be prepared. There are a few things you can do know when the sun is shining and there are no storms to worry about. The first thing to do is have a plan. Know where to go when severe weather hits because seconds could make a difference. In your safe area have your emergency supply kit.

Have a communication plan. Collect contact information you might need after an emergency happens. Share that information with the entire family. Now it is time to practice and have a meeting with the family so everyone knows what to do.

Something else very important is to check with your insurance agent about what is covered if weather does damage your property. Take inventory of your items in the house and take a photo of them. This will help you if/when you have to submit a claim to your insurance.

CLICK HERE for an Emergency Supply List.

CLICK HERE to create your family emergency communication plan.

CLICK HERE for family emergency communication plan wallet cards.