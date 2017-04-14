Daughter gives mom kidney

An eastern Iowa mother is calling her daughter her hero.

Her kidneys started to fail and that's when her youngest daughter decided to step in.

Dawn Fratzke was told last summer her kidneys were failing and that's when doctors told her she needed a transplant.

Dawn says her daughter came to her rescue.

"As time progressed it just went downhill a lot quicker than we anticipated... I needed a kidney sooner rather than later," said Dawn Fratzke, Jesup.

That's when Kayla Fratzke, Dawn's youngest daughter stepped up.

"You can have both, I would give them both to you," said Kayla. "She didn't even get done telling me she had kidney failure and I was like you can just have mine."

Kayla was tested to see if she was a match.

"I was the first one and perfect match so I just said let's do it, the sooner the better," said Kayla.

Kayla is anxious to help her mother and best friend.

"She's my mom and she gave me life so if I could save hers I definitely wanted to do that," said Kayla.

Dawn is excited to continue life, thanks to Kayla.

"I want to live a long healthy life and spend a lot of time with my grand-kids and my family and friends...so that's the ultimate goal," said Dawn.

Dawn says she doesn't know how long her body could have taken the dialysis and she is grateful for the transplant...calling her daughter, her hero.

The surgery is set for April 27.

After the surgery Dawn says she will have to take medication for the rest of her life to ensure her body does not reject Kayla's kidney, but she says it's worth it.

Kayla says if she was not a perfect match for her mother she still would have donated her kidney to someone else on the transplant list.