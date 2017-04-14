Marion kindergarten teacher charged with not reporting sexual abuse in classroom

A Marion Kindergarten teacher at Starry Elementary is being charged with not reporting sexual abuse that was happening to children in her classroom by a high student volunteer.

Police say Diane Graham didn't report it when two different children came up to her and told her they had been inappropriately touched by the volunteer.

She is being charged for “knowingly and willfully fail to report a suspected case of child abuse while being a mandatory reporter as specified by chapter 252, Code of Iowa," according to police.

The high school student volunteer is facing charges for the alleged abuse.