Learn More About Tornado Drills At Schools

It's important to practice what to do during a tornado, at home and at school.

It's only a drill, but an important one. For first grade Teacher Kristen Cashman practice makes perfect for these six and seven-year-olds.

Over at Highland Elementary in Waterloo, students practice for for a tornado about three or four times a year. But before they even go through it, they talk about the the importance of the drill first. And that includes talking to them about their tornado plan at home too.

These students head to rooms with no windows and a strong door, covering their heads.

They do this until the 'all clear' is given.

