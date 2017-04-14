Learn More About Mobile Home Safety

A mobile home is one of the worst places to be during a tornado.

Since 1991, nearly 40 percent of tornado-related deaths occurred when shelter was taken in a mobile home. With correct anchoring, federal laws require mobile homes in Iowa to withstand winds around 75 mph. But an EF-0 tornado (the lowest rating for a tornado) can create wind speeds to 85 mph.

So what can you do to protect yourself if you live in a mobile home?

Plan. Most severe weather days come with warning. If severe weather is anticipated, know how to get severe weather alerts and make plans if you need to evacuate. If your mobile home community offers a storm shelter, know exactly where it is located and how long it will take to get there.

No shelter? Contact family or friends nearby who may have a more secure location. Be sure that you can take shelter 24 hours a day and know how long it takes to get there.

Not all tornadoes occur in severe weather watches. So, what should you do if a tornado is bearing down and there is no time to seek adequate shelter? Get out! Find shelter in a low lying area, like a ditch, and use something to protect your head like a blanket or helmet. Avoid culverts and underpasses which can actually have increased wind speeds. Do not take shelter under your mobile home, as it could be lifted up or tossed onto you.

