Cedar Fall man sentenced in John Deere fraud investigation

A man guilty in connection to a John Deere scrap metal fraud investigation is sentenced to more than than two years in prison. 45-year-old Patrick Williams, of Cedar Falls, was charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to court documents, Williams knew of transactions undervaluing scrap metal leaving the John Deere foundry between 2007 and 2013.

Former purchasing supervisor Harvey Ulfers also pleaded guilty to similar charges.