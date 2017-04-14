Learn More About Getting Your Home 'Safe Place' Ready

This picture shows the chilling damage from the 2008 EF5 tornado that ripped through Parkersburg, killing two and destroying nearly 300 homes.

In the event that severe weather strikes, there's no place like home. If you are at home or near home, experts say that's the best spot to be.

But not all houses are created equal. The ideal spot for you to be in during severe weather is a basement.

But what if your house doesn't have a basement?

Before we get into that, here's one tip you may not have heard before: When severe weather strikes, it's best to have your shoes on, and a helmet, if you have it.

Shoes will help in the event that you have to walk over debris, which could include nails or broken glass.

A helmet will help keep you protected from flying debris, or anything that might move during a storm.

But back to the best spot in your house without a basement. Experts say the best spot you can find is either an interior closet or a bathroom with no windows. Basically, you want to put as many walls between you and the outside as you can.

If you don't have a helmet, they say it's best to grab pillows or blankets to put over yourself to help keep you protected.

In a bathroom, the bathtub creates a natural shell for you, protecting you on three sides. You can also pull a mattress over you to help protect you from flying debris.

If your house does have a basement, that's the spot to be in.

Much like the house without a basement, it's best to find a spot without windows, and one that puts the most walls between you and the outside.

It's also important to know where heavy items are on the floor above you--things like a piano that could crash through the floor during a storm.

Your family should also have a plan in place so when severe weather strikes, you'll be ready.

