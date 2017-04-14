UNI students start "Be the Match" program - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI students start "Be the Match" program

Posted: Updated:
Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

One Eastern Iowa college is hoping to encourage more people to be potential bone marrow donors. Students with the University of Northern Iowa have started a "Be the Match" organization.

On Friday they hosted a donor registry drive. The goal was to raise awareness about the need for marrow donors. 

"Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer and anyone listening to this message, anyone of these students signing up, anyone of them can be a life saver," said Michelle Matchell, UNI's "Be the Match" president. 

The donations collected on Friday will go to the Iowa Marrow Donor program at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.