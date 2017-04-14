UNI students start "Be the Match" program

One Eastern Iowa college is hoping to encourage more people to be potential bone marrow donors. Students with the University of Northern Iowa have started a "Be the Match" organization.

On Friday they hosted a donor registry drive. The goal was to raise awareness about the need for marrow donors.

"Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer and anyone listening to this message, anyone of these students signing up, anyone of them can be a life saver," said Michelle Matchell, UNI's "Be the Match" president.

The donations collected on Friday will go to the Iowa Marrow Donor program at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.