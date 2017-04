Learn More About Warning Sirens

It's a sound many of us are all too familiar with during the spring and summer months: Storm sirens, also known as outdoor warning sirens.

StormTrack7 Meteorologist Kyle Kiel talks more about this life-saving tool.

In some circumstances, outdoor warning sirens are sounded for emergencies that are not weather related.

In eastern Iowa, the majority of the time it's for severe weather barraling down.

NOT EVERY COUNTY IN IOWA HAS THE SAME POLICY WHEN IT COMES TO ACTIVATING THOSE SIRENS. KWWL CONTACTED EACH EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY IN OUR 21 COUNTY VIEWING AREA, AND FOUND THREE DIFFERENT CIRCUMSTANCES THE COUNTIES ACTIVATE THE SIRENS.

ALL COUNTIES WILL SOUND SIRENS IN THE CASE OF A TORNADO WARNING. BREMER, BUTLER, CHICKASAW, CLAYTON, GRUNDY, JONES, KEOKUK AND WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL SOUND SIRENS *ONLY* FOR A TORNADO WARNING.

IN BENTON, CEDAR, FAYETTE AND TAMA COUNTY, SIRENS SOUND FOR A TORNADO WARNING *OR* A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING WITH THE POTENTIAL OF DAMAGING WINDS GREATER THAN 70 MILES PER HOUR.

IN ADDITION TO TORNADO WARNINGS -- BLACK HAWK, DUBUQUE, LINN, JOHNSON, ALLAMAKEE, BUCHANNAN, DUBUQUE, IOWA AND WINNESHIEK COUNTIES ACTIVIATE SIRENS FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS CONTAINING 70 MPH WINDS *OR* HAIL THAT IS GOLFBALL SIZE AND LARGER.

THIS MAY SEEM CONFUSING TO SOME, AND THAT'S WHY THE IOWA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION WANTS TO CREAT A STANDARDIZED OUTDOOR WARNING SIREN SYSTEM ACROSS THE STATE.

Goldberg: "The initiative contains the provision that sirens will be activated for weather when storms hit 70 mph winds or golfball, golfball size hail which is an inch and three quarters."

THERE IS NO WORD ON WHEN OR IF THE POLICY WILL BE PUT INTO ACTION FOR ALL OF IOWA'S 99 COUNTIES

GOLDBERG ALSO STRESSES THAT THE SIRENS ARE MEANT FOR PEOPLE *OUTDOORS*, NOT FOR PEOPLE INSIDE.

"If you do hear it, it's just an extra benefit. It's not planned for, it's not designed for that. But, it's an extra benefit."

EMA DIRECTORS POINT OUT THAT SOME TOWNS MAY ACTIVATE THE SIRENS IF A FUNNEL CLOUD IS SPOTTED.



THE BOTTOM LINE IS: IF YOU ARE OUTSIDE AND HEAR THE SIRENS, HEAD INSIDE TO FIND OUT WHAT IS GOING ON.

MARK.