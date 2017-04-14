Mississippi armed carjacking suspect arrested in Iowa City

U.S. Marshals arrest a man in eastern Iowa after a multi-state manhunt. 24-year-old Omar Bankhead was wanted, accused of carjacking a Mississippi College student at gunpoint in a campus parking garage on April 2.

Police in Moline, Illinois say they found the car on April 6, but did not find Bankhead. After learning he may be staying near the University of Iowa, he was found outside a department store on Highway 1 West in Iowa City on Wednesday and arrested peacefully.

He remains in the Johnson County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.