Target recalls popular Easter toys

Target is recalling more than a half million water-absorbing toys that just might be in your child's Easter basket.

The recall involves Easter and Dino toys that expand when they absorb water.

If the toy is ingested by a child, it can expand inside the child's body and cause intestinal obstructions resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting and dehydration, and could also be life-threatening.

Parents and medical professionals also need to be made aware that there's a possibility that the toys may not show up on an x-ray.

No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should return the toys to any Target store for a full refund.