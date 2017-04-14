Dubuque seeking your help finding dog that bit person

The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is seeking information regarding a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred on April 13, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM in the intersection of Pickett St and Henion St.

The dog was unaccompanied and running at-large at the time of the incident.

The dog was dragging a black nylon leash. It was described as a black and tan rottweiler.

The dog fled after biting the victim and ran up Henion, towards the Loras College campus.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.