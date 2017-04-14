Rep. Steve King believes the media owes him an apology - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Rep. Steve King believes the media owes him an apology

Iowa Representative Steve King says the media owes him an apology. 

In a Facebook post he says, "The liberal media has twisted my words in their relentless attacks against me. This is completely uncalled for. I believe the liberal media owes me an apology. Sign if you agree with me."

People are then able to click on a link and sign a petition. 

