Woman accused of child abuse at Omaha day care

A woman suspected of abusing a child at an Omaha day care has been taken into custody in Iowa.

Omaha police say 58-year-old Lynn Rowe is charged with intentional child abuse, no injury, and was being sought on an arrest warrant. Police said Friday that she turned up in Missouri Valley, Iowa. Her attorney declined to comment.

Police say the parents of a 4-year-old girl reported April 3 that Rowe had abused their 4-year-old daughter while at Rowe's day care.

