Area police officers receive appreciation notes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Area police officers receive appreciation notes

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo courtesy of the Marion Police Department. Photo courtesy of the Marion Police Department.
Photo courtesy of the Coralville Police Department. Photo courtesy of the Coralville Police Department.
(KWWL) -

Some area police officers have received anonymous appreciation notes this week. 

The Marion Police Department wrote on Twitter on Tuesday "This note was found by SRO Daubs after being placed on his marked police vehicle this morning @ Linn-Mar H.S. #ThankYou #CommunityStrong"

The note said, "Thank you for your service to our school and community!"

On Thursday the Coralville Police Department also received some love tweeting, "After an event today, we walked outside to find these notes. Pretty cool! 

The notes said, "Thank-you for your service, sacrifice and protection. You are appreciated and I pray daily for your safety."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.