Area police officers receive appreciation notes

Some area police officers have received anonymous appreciation notes this week.

The Marion Police Department wrote on Twitter on Tuesday "This note was found by SRO Daubs after being placed on his marked police vehicle this morning @ Linn-Mar H.S. #ThankYou #CommunityStrong"

The note said, "Thank you for your service to our school and community!"

On Thursday the Coralville Police Department also received some love tweeting, "After an event today, we walked outside to find these notes. Pretty cool!

The notes said, "Thank-you for your service, sacrifice and protection. You are appreciated and I pray daily for your safety."