FAA Preliminary Report released for Johnson County plane crash

Written by Casey Allbee
JOHNSON COUNTY (KWWL) -

An FAA Preliminary Report is released following a deadly plane crash in Eastern Iowa.

On Friday, April 7th, two people were killed in a plane crash in Johnson County.

Terry Koehn, 70, of rural Iowa City, and James Spicer, 56, of Cedar Rapids were inside the plane when it suddenly crashed into a corn field near Oxford, and they were killed.

