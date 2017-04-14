Dubuque Fighting Saints open playoffs tonight at home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque Fighting Saints open playoffs tonight at home

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Fighting Saints start their league high seventh straight playoff season tonight as they host the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

This is the first playoff meeting of the two teams since Muskegon knocked out Dubuque in the Eastern Conference Finals in 2015.

The Saints will host games one and two this weekend.  Puck drops at 7:35 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. tomorrow.

For more information, visit www.dubuquefightingsaints.com.

