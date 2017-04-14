Amputee veterans inspiring the Cedar Valley

It's not about the disability. It's about the ability.

Two amputee veterans are in the Cedar Valley, hoping to get that message across.

Both lost legs while serving their country, but what they did after that has gotten world-wide attention.

Staff Sergeant Charlie Linville became the first amputee veteran to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

He says he lost his leg after an IED blast in Afghanistan.

After that, he made it his mission to reach the summit, sometimes training 8 hours a day.

Another inspiring story...

Sergeant First Class Dana Bowman was on the U.S. Army's elite parachute team.

He lost both his legs in a tragic accident.

Months later, he became the first double amputee to re-enlist in the army.

He says it's an honor to serve this country.

These two men spoke at a dinner and auction last night in Cedar Falls.

This event raised money for the new HusomeStrong Foundation.

HusomeStrong helps those who've lost their arms or legs.

If you would like to learn more about this organization, click here.

The two veterans also spoke at Central Middle School to hundreds off students yesterday morning.