MANHUNT OVER: Wisconsin suspect caught

The man suspected of stealing guns from a gun store and sending President Trump an anti-government manifesto has been arrested in southwestern Wisconsin.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Joseph Jakubowski was captured around 6 a.m. today near Readstown, Wisconsin after law enforcement was tipped off that a suspicious person was camping on a farmer's property. The sheriff's office said he was captured without incident.

Readstown is 160 miles west of Milwaukee.

More than 150 law enforcement officials had been searching for Jakubowski since April 4th when authorities say he broke into a gun store in Janesville, about 70 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

The sheriff's office says Jakubowski wrote a 161-page manifesto in which he detailed a long list of grievances against the government and spoke of plans to launch attacks with the 18 firearms he allegedly stole.

A news conference will be held at 2 p.m. today.

This story is still developing. Stay with KWWL on air and online for the latest developments today.

***********************************************

UPDATE: Law enforcement has confirmed to WKOW, a KWWL sister station, that Joe Jakubowski was taken into custody near the Richland and Vernon County border.

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker Tweeted, "Thank you to law enforcement for their outstanding work! We are thankful people don't have to worry about Easter weekend activities."

NBC Nightly News

This story is still developing. Stay with KWWL on air and online for the latest developments today.

*********************************************

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) -- Authorities say they are investigating a letter purportedly sent by fugitive Joseph Jakubowski that threatens violence at Wisconsin churches on Easter Sunday.

Police in Waukesha County say the letter was sent through the U.S. Postal Service and mentions churches in the Sussex area, about 25 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says the letter is being analyzed and "its authenticity is in question."

A manhunt has been underway since police say Jakubowski robbed a gun store in Janesville, Wisconsin on April 4.

They have warned that the fugitive is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him.