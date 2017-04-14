"I shot out of this chair," Iowa editor describes winning Pulitzer Prize

Tenacious reporting and engaging writing. That's how an Iowa newspaper editor is being described after earning one of the highest awards in journalism.

He also has a smile that hasn't quit since he learned the news earlier this week.

Art Cullen is the editor of the Storm Lake Times.

He won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing beating out editors from much larger newspapers, like the Washington Post.

"They said, 'Art Cullen' and I came shooting out of this chair, my head nearly hit the ceiling... and I said a holy barnyard epithet," said Art Cullen.

Cullen won for a series of editorials focused on revealing the donors used to pay the legal bills for 3 counties being sued by Des Moines Water Works.

Art's brother, John, started the newspaper from scratch 27 years ago.