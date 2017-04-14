Safety preparations begin for Monday's Boston Marathon

Safety preparations are underway for the 2017 Boston Marathon, which will happen on Monday.

Top city officials in Boston -- including mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Athletic Association CEO Tom Grilk -- will host a press conference today to discuss safety during the Boston Marathon.

More than 27,000 runners are expected to participate while thousands more gather along the course and finish line. Officials are expected to release a long list of banned items and fans should expect to see hundreds of both uniformed and plain-clothes police officers.



The increased security measures come after two bombs exploded at the finish line in 2013 -- killing three people and injuring hundreds of others.

The marathon takes place next Monday, April 17th.