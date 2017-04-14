Study: Unemployment could increase risk of stroke - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Study: Unemployment could increase risk of stroke

Being out of work may increase a person's risk of stroke.

Japanese scientists found middle aged adults who had at least one period of unemployment were more likely to have -- and die from -- a stroke. The findings are unique because Japan has a life long employment system, and losing a job can be especially devastating. Experts also suggest job security for workers in any country could help reduce stroke risk.

The study was led by researchers at Osaka University and published in the journal Stroke.

