Hotel fire shuts down traffic on Las Vegas Strip - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hotel fire shuts down traffic on Las Vegas Strip

Posted: Updated:
Twitter/Sean Kim Twitter/Sean Kim
(NBC/KSNV) -

The Las Vegas Strip was lit by more than neon lights late Thursday night. A fire broke out on the roof of the famed Bellagio hotel, casino, and resort. Emergency crews say the fire was reported just before 11 p.m.

The fire shut down traffic on the normally busy strip. The stopped traffic complicated firefighter's efforts to put out the blaze. Fire officials say no injuries were reported and no guests were evacuated.

The fire was contained to the exterior roof of a high-end retail section of the building. Officials are still investigating how exactly the fire started.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.