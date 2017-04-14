Hotel fire shuts down traffic on Las Vegas Strip

The Las Vegas Strip was lit by more than neon lights late Thursday night. A fire broke out on the roof of the famed Bellagio hotel, casino, and resort. Emergency crews say the fire was reported just before 11 p.m.

The fire shut down traffic on the normally busy strip. The stopped traffic complicated firefighter's efforts to put out the blaze. Fire officials say no injuries were reported and no guests were evacuated.

The fire was contained to the exterior roof of a high-end retail section of the building. Officials are still investigating how exactly the fire started.