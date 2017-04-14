Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing

DES MOINES (WHO) -

A springtime activity sprouting up for some Iowans.

We're talking about mushroom hunting.

The DNR says spring temperatures plus some rain could make it a perfect recipe to find mushrooms popping up.

But they also say to know what you're looking for:

"The thing I always tell people is when in doubt, throw it out. If you don't know exactly what it is don't pick it, don't eat it. It's just not worth it. The symptoms and the problems associated with eating a fungi that's not edible are not pleasant," says Alan Foster with Iowa DNR. 

He says it's also important to remember when you are out hunting to wear blaze orange because it is also turkey hunting season.

