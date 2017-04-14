Canadian lawmakers call for legalizing recreational marijuana

Lawmakers in Canada have introduced legislation that would make it the largest developed country to legalize marijuana nationwide.

Under the Canadian federal government's proposed new law, adults 18 and older would be able to legally buy and cultivate small amounts of marijuana for personal use, while selling the drug to a minor will become a serious new criminal offense.

The law would allow for possession of up to 30 grams of dried cannabis or its equivalent in public, share up to 30 grams of dried marijuana with other adults and buy cannabis or cannabis oil from a provincially-regulated retailer.

Canadians would also be permitted to grow up to four plants per residence for personal use, as well as make legal cannabis-containing products at home. The government says it intends to bring other products, including pot-infused edibles, into the legalized sphere once federal regulations for production and sale are developed and brought into force.

The plan calls for a legalized-pot system in place by the end of June 2018.



The South American nation of Uruguay is the only country that has legalized marijuana for recreational use. In the United States -- voters in California, Massachusetts, Maine and Nevada voted last year to approve the use of recreational marijuana, joining Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska.