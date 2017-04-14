Goat saves family from house fire

A Midwestern family survives a house fire, thanks in large part to their pet goat.

Like any parent, father Nick Bruce wasn't excited abut another mouth to feed.

"I didn't like the goat," he says.

Speedy was an unexpected birthday present for his daughter, Abigail Bruce.

The timing of the newest addition to the Arkansas family couldn't have come at a better time.

Late Saturday night, just days after Abigail got Speedy, Speedy the goat turned into Speedy the superhero.

"It was bouncing on me and screaming," Abigail said. Speedy woke up Abigail.

"Abigail came running in the bedroom, and said it was smokey and she couldn't hardly breath," Nick said.

Nick eventually got his family out safe, but had it not been for Speedy, it could have been a different story.

Abigail Bruce said, "I'm just glad that we got out before the fire happened, or we wouldn't be here."

Currently, the Bruce family is staying a friend's house until they can get back on their feet. Speedy the goat is temporarily staying in another friend's barn.