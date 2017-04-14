UPS moving air shipping operations away from Des Moines - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UPS moving air shipping operations away from Des Moines

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- UPS plans to move much of its Des Moines air shipping operations to Illinois.

The company announced Thursday that the move to Chicago Rockford International Airport in Rockford will eliminate 123 jobs at the UPS facility at Des Moines International Airport. Rockford has a larger sorting facility with extra capacity and is closer to major markets.

UPS spokesman Jim Mayer says all 123 people will be offered similar positions elsewhere in Des Moines.

The move of 13 flights a week begins July 16. Mayer says the change will not affect UPS customers in the Des Moines area. UPS will continue to operate one nightly flight from Des Moines.

About 900 people work for UPS in the Des Moines area. The company says it doesn't expect that number to change.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.