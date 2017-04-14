Government: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb

An influential U.S. government advisory panel is dropping its opposition to routine prostate cancer screening in favor of letting men decide for themselves after talking with their doctor

Prostate cancer tests are now OK with US panel, with caveats

A spokesman for President Donald Trump says it was "troubling" to watch video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flight

The Trump administration is gambling that a new, unpredictable president armed with the ability to threaten military action gives the U.S. new leverage to end Syria's carnage

Tillerson's Moscow talks hinge on new US leverage over Syria

A South Carolina woman who once lived in the former slave cabin that's now in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says she hopes people can learn from how black people lived in the past

Attorney General Jeff Sessions toured the U.S.-Mexico border and unveiled what he described as a new get-tough approach to immigration prosecutions under President Donald Trump

With muskets polished, flags aloft and one very commanding tent in place, Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution is at the ready

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that U.S. relations with Russia "may be at an all-time low" as he moved ever further away from his campaign promises to establish better ties with Moscow

Trump says US-Russia relations may be at "all-time low"

A lawyer for a passenger dragged from a United Express flight says the man suffered a "significant" concussion and broken nose, and he lost two front teeth

The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military's largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.

US drops 'mother of all bombs' on Islamic State tunnel

A federal judge who took medical leave after her mysterious removal from a string of Louisiana cases was required by a higher court official to get treatment for her alcoholism.

Colorado lawmakers have backed off plans to regulate marijuana clubs, saying the state would invite a federal crackdown by approving Amsterdam-style pot clubs.

Lawyers say an Afghan family that traveled to the U.S. on special visas and was detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport in March have received status as permanent residents.

A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the hands of the airline industry.

Police say the bodies of four apparent homicide victims have been found in a Long Island park.

4 dead of injuries consistent with methods used by gang

Two pharmaceutical companies have asked a federal judge to prevent Arkansas from using their drugs to execute seven inmates by the end of the month, saying they object to their products being used for capital punishment.

Investigators plan to take questions about the massacre of eight family members in Ohio as the one-year anniversary of the still-unsolved killings approaches.

The Trump administration has released limited fixes for shaky Obama-era health insurance markets, but insurers say it's not enough.

Insurers say Trump must do more to stabilize 'Obamacare'

Authorities have arrested the suspected shooter in the 2010 killing of a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed a bungled gun-tracking operation by the federal government.

KABUL, Afghanistan. (AP) - Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has left 36 Islamic State group fighters dead.

There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed.

Hakim Khan, 50, a resident of Achin district where the attack took place, welcomed the attack on ISIS, saying: "I want 100 times more bombings on this group."

The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives.