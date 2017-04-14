Government: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb

Friday, April 14 2017 3:44 AM EDT2017-04-14 07:44:17 GMT
Two pharmaceutical companies have asked a federal judge to prevent Arkansas from using their drugs to execute seven inmates by the end of the month, saying they object to their products being used for capital...More >>
A lawyer for a man who suffered a concussion and lost two teeth when he was dragged off a United Express flight says he hopes the 69-year-old becomes "a poster child" for the mistreatment passengers suffer at the...More >>
Lawyers say an Afghan family that traveled to the U.S. on special visas and was detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport in March have received status as permanent residents.More >>
A South Carolina woman who once lived in the former slave cabin that's now in the new Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture says she hopes people can learn from how black people lived in the past
KABUL, Afghanistan. (AP) - Afghanistan officials say the U.S. attack on a tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan with the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has left 36 Islamic State group fighters dead.
There were no civilian casualties, according to the Ministry of Defense statement, which also said that several IS caves and ammunition caches were destroyed.
Hakim Khan, 50, a resident of Achin district where the attack took place, welcomed the attack on ISIS, saying: "I want 100 times more bombings on this group."
The bomb, known officially as a GBU-43B, or massive ordnance air blast weapon, unleashes 11 tons of explosives.
