Cedar Rapids family forced from home after fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids family forced from home after fire

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A family is forced out of their home after a fire causes a lot of damage.  It happened in the 300 block of 16th Ave. SW in Cedar Rapids.

Crews say smoke and flames were showing.  All three people inside were able to get out safely, but there is major damage to the home.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.  The fire remains under investigation.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.