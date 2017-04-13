One injured in Cedar Rapids shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

One person is injured after a shooting in Cedar Rapids.  Officers responded to 16th St. SE near 6th Ave. around 6 p.m.

The victim is a male.  Police say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.  His name has not been released.

A witness says he heard several loud gunshots from a few blocks away.

