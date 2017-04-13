UI says safety app is getting good use

It has been six months since the University of Iowa launched a safety app called 'Rave Guardian.'

The app allows students to assign themselves a guardian from their smart phone and set a timer of how long they think it will take them to get from point A to point B.

Their guardian is notified if the timer runs out before they arrive safely at their location.

Emergency Management Coordinator Floyd Johnson says it's been getting good use.

"You know places like the hospital or some of those places that have those revolving shifts 24 hours it's nice for them to know that they have that service right there on their phone in their pocket.and that they can walk to and from work late nights and things with having that as an additional layer of security for themselves," Johnson told us.

The app also allows people to send anonymous tips to University of Iowa police and communicate with dispatch without making a phone call.

"We've had a pretty good increase just even in the last couple weeks of people using the app sending in tips. I was actually able to send in a tip myself you know while getting coffee one morning with a situation that was going on there and you know it's being received very well by the community," Johnson says.

We are told the biggest challenge has been getting the word out about the app, but students are now using it everyday.



