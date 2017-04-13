Fisherman pulled from Cedar River in Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fisherman pulled from Cedar River in Cedar Falls

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

A man is pulled out of the Cedar River after witnesses say he fell in while fishing.

It happened near the ice house in Cedar Falls. Witnesses say the man was fishing near the dam when he fell in. 

He was pulled from the waters, but was unconscious. His condition is not known at this time. 

