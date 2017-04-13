Trout Fishing Derby set in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Trout Fishing Derby set in Cedar Rapids

Written by Nikki Newbrough, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

A trout fishing derby will take place in Cedar Rapids this Saturday. It will happen at Prairie Park Fishery off of Otis Road SE. 

The event will take place from 10:30 to 12:30.

For more information, call Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation at 319-286-5760.

