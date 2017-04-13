Water back on for City of Hazleton - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Water back on for City of Hazleton

Mayor Gerry VandeVorne tells KWWL water is back on for Hazleton. It was shut off around 8:30 a.m. due to replacing a water main and installing a storm sewer.

A boil advisory is still in effect until further notice.

The mayor as says everything should be complete by the end of next week.

