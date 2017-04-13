Man shot in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man shot in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Police are investigating after an 18-year-old is shot in the leg in Cedar Rapids.
It happened early this morning at a 3000 J Street SW.
The man is expected to be okay. 

