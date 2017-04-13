Man faces prison time after selling crack to officer and allegedly threatening him

A man who sold crack cocaine to an undercover police officer and later allegedly recorded himself using threatening language towards another officer was sentenced to five years in federal prison.

27-year-old Tony Doolin, from Cedar Rapids, received the prison term after a December 29, 2016 guilty plea to distributing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine.

At the guilty plea, Doolin admitted he sold crack cocaine in May 2016 to an undercover police officer. At sentencing, he admitted that he sold a total of 72 grams of crack cocaine.

Just two days after his first sale to the undercover officer, Doolin was pulled over for a traffic infraction by a Marion police officer. Officers say he used his cell phone to record and transmit a “Facebook Live” video of the traffic stop.

As the officer was walking back to the squad car, after giving Doolin a warning, Doolin allegedly pulled out a handgun. While holding the handgun up in front of his cell phone camera, Doolin directed a stream of profanity towards the police officer.

There is no parole in the federal system.